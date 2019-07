So what did we learn about TIDAL? Umm…

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jay Z’s Project Panther Acquires Swedish Streaming Service Aspiro

Kanye Isn’t The First…. Jay Z & The Smiths Also Caught Hate From Glastonbury Fans

Here’s How Jay Z’s TIDAL Will Steal You From Spotify

“Tonight Is Just The Beginning of An Exciting Path Ahead” — Did We Learn Anything From TIDAL’s Special Announcement? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted March 30, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: