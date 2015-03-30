Ever since Jon Stewart announced he would be leaving Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in February, everyone’s been wondering who would take over his beloved seat. The wait is over – comedian Trevor Noah has just been announced as his successor.

Noah, 31, has been a contributor to the show since 2014, according to his official website.

Stewart gave a statement to The New York Times saying, “I’m thrilled for the show and for Trevor. He’s a tremendous comic and talent that we’ve loved working with.” Michele Ganeless, president of Comedy Central, said that they looked to “men and women” to replace Stewart, and Noah was the perfect fit.

“You don’t hope to find the next Jon Stewart – there is no next Jon Stewart. So, our goal was to find someone who brings something really exciting and new and different.”

Noah tweeted his gratitude this morning:

No-one can replace Jon Stewart. But together with the amazing team at The Daily Show, we will continue to make this the best damn news show! — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 30, 2015

1. He’s South African.

He was born to a black South African woman and a white South African man, which was something they had to keep a secret. “My mother had to be very clandestine about who my father was,” said Noah. “He couldn’t be on my birth certificate.”

2. Though he started contributing to The Daily Show last year, he’s only been on the show three times.

3. He’s a comedian, and he’s actually pretty funny.

4. He can speak six languages.

5. You can watch him on Netflix.

He has a special, Trevor Noah: African American, which is currently streaming.

Here's Why Trevor Noah Is A Great Replacement For Jon Stewart

Ariel Cherie Posted March 30, 2015

