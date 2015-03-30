Michael Jordan Still Has His Fadeaway Jumper At 52 Years Old

Forbes recently estimated former NBA great Michael Jordan’s net worth at over a billion dollars, making him part of a select group of black billionaires. On the court, Jordan’s NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets, are fighting for a playoff seed in the Eastern Conference despite injuries to key players and season-long chemistry issues. A recent Instagram video found the 52-year-old Jordan up to his old tricks on the court, despite having retired from the NBA over 12 years ago.

“Do you guys still have YouTube?” Jordan asked after hitting his familiar fadeaway jumper over a defender. “You better look up Michael Jordan, for real.” Jordan had decidedly less elevation on his signature move, but it hit with the same accuracy it did 20 years ago when Jordan dropped 55 points on the New York Knicks during his return from minor league baseball.

Saturday’s shot was part of a friendly pickup game featuring Jordan, Super Bowl XLIX MVP and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and PGA golfer Keegan Bradley.

You can watch a clip of Jordan’s shot below.

Omar Burgess Posted March 30, 2015

