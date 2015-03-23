Mo’ne Davis Wants College Athlete Reinstated After Offensive Tweet

Mo’ne Davis is seriously a class act. After Bloomsburg University baseball player, Joey Casselberry tweeted some disparaging remarks, she’s responded with forgiveness.

The 13-year-old star little leaguer made news a few days ago when Disney announced its new film on her life. While this is an awesome feat for anybody, not everyone was feeling her good news – especially Casselberry. His comments got him booted from the team, but now Davis wants him reinstated.

According to TMZ, Davis and her coach emailed the Bloomsburg coach to get Casselberry back on the team, but the school isn’t budging. The team appreciate her opinion, but says he “violated the athletic department’s social media policy” when he tweeted,”Disney is making a movie about Mo’ne Davis? WHAT A JOKE. That s— got rocked by Nevada.”

Casselberry has apologized to Davis for his remarks and has since deleted his Twitter account.

