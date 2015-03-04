TweetLikeDameDash Is The Best Thing That Happened To Monday

At this point, Dame Dash is a professional jibber jabberer. He’s done more interviews recently about, hmmm, we’re not sure actually, but he’s given some glorious soundbites to laugh at. He recently went on Hip Hop Motivation to clear up some recent comments he made on The Breakfast Club last week, and ended up spurning even more gobbledygook.

Dash rattled off what he thinks a “real man” is and how one should act, and it’s safe to say his theory was confusing and contradictory. From All Hip Hop:

“I was saying if you have a job, you have to pay the bills, but that pays the bills momentarily. So if you have a job, in that moment, you should also be investing in something that you can pass on to your children,” explained Dash. “I said [to The Breakfast Club hosts], ‘I’m not mad at you for having a job. I’m mad at you for having the same job for 25 years.’”

If you’re really into what he has to say, peep the video below.

Okay, Dame. Since that cleared absolutely nothing up, Twitter decided to take a stroll around Dame Dash’s mind, or at least what they think he thinks and cooked up the #TweetLikeDameDash hashtag. Take a look at the best tweets below.

A real man don't let another man fix his plate. When I go in a Chipotle, I make my own burrito. Flip it & buy the place #TweetLikeDameDash — jujoffer (@jujoffer) March 23, 2015

No man should be in a position to call another man daddy, I tell my son, don't call me daddy, ya daddy raised you better. #TweetLikeDameDash — Nicolae Carpathia (@JustinWNS) March 23, 2015

We dont stand in lines in Harlem. If I get there and theres another man in front of me, thats his line. Ima create mine #TweetLikeDameDash — Man$a Mu$a (@NaijaMane) March 23, 2015

Real men don't have father's. I'll never call another man daddy. Im from Harlem, I was delivered by a stork #TweetLikeDameDash — Devin Cobbs (@DevCNYC) March 23, 2015

You own a car that another man owned before you? Might as well sit on his lap #TweetLikeDameDash — Louis Faracoon (@CorporateCoon) March 23, 2015

Yall read The Bible? Youre not a real man. Men don't read books about other men. Im from Harlem, we write our own Bibles #TweetLikeDameDash — The KZA. (@KINGCLARKEIII) March 23, 2015

I don't pay the water bill at my house. A real man owns water, I own 5 oceans that I'm gunna pass down to my son #TweetLikeDameDash — Goliath (@JSWAGBO) March 23, 2015

No grown man should drink water. Real men bond their own oxygen and hydrogen molecules to create liquids #TweetLikeDameDash — LeBrown James (@LBRWNJMS) March 23, 2015

#TweetLikeDameDash In Harlem, we don't use headphones, how you gonna have another man all in ya ear? Might as well call him daddy — Sicksteen #YN (@Sicksteen_216) March 23, 2015

How can u have a heart attack and call for an ambulance? Buy ur own Ambulance! u cant save my life what will my son think #TweetLikeDameDash — BARNEY ARTIST (@barneyartist) March 23, 2015

#TweetLikeDameDash Solar power? As a man how can you live knowing that the Sun is giving your family energy? Can you give that to your son? — Nonesuch (@MeagerMitch) March 23, 2015

