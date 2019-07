Getty

With today marking 18 years since the Notorious B.I.G.’s death, the internet has been teeming with tributes to the late hip-hop icon. Kendrick Lamar paid a visit to LA’s Big Boy on Real 92.3 this morning, and dropped a few bars over Biggie’s “The What.” Check it out:

Check Kendrick Lamar’s Freestyle Over Biggie’s “The What” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

