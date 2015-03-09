SNL Hilariously Mocks Iggy Azalea’s Cultural Appropriation

Getty

While Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks both take self-imposed breaks from Twitter, Saturday Night Live elicited some laughter at both their expense with an “Iggy Azalea Show” sketch. The bit initially poked fun at Iggy Azalea’s faux accent, with SNL player Kate McKinnon exhibiting an aw-shucks persona before dropping the following in her affected Southern drawl:

“I tell you who I am, CEO murder business / Tear it up, dirty money and you my witness…bang bang, go the sound of me clipping bitches.”

Other charges levied against T.I., Iggy Azalea, and Azealia Banks were also exaggerated during the sketch including cultural appropriation. Sasheer Zamata played the part of Azealia Banks, and Iggy Azalea immediately copied her dancing style and hat after introducing her as “one of my top feud friends.”

Even T.I. wasn’t spared, as Jay Pharoah—who was introduced as Iggy Azalea’s “producer and rap daddy”—referred to Iggy as his “Franken-fine.”

The skit caps off a week for Iggy that found ESPN SportCenter anchor Robert Flores saying the Australian-bred rapper was killing “Hip-Hop.” Last October, Iggy Azalea was a musical guest on the show during a performance with MØ of “Beg For It” that was plagued by audio issues.

#SNL’s “The Iggy Azalea Show” Features Azealia Banks Feud And Chris Hemsworth Rapping (VIDEO) http://t.co/zxa3J4ImId pic.twitter.com/0gwPanDavA — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) March 8, 2015

Omar Burgess Posted March 9, 2015

