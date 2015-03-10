Kanye West: “I’d Rather Take The Chance Of Being Hated.”

Getty

During the course of six solo studio albums, multiple forays into the fashion world, and a few public outbursts, Kanye West has made himself the subject of scorn in some circles. During a previously unpublished interview with GQ, Kanye explained how he felt about the waning and waxing of his popularity.

“It’s fine if people like me. It’s fine if they dislike me,” West said. “I’d rather take the chance of being hated to bring that type of creation to the world.”

The quotes came during a brief explanation of West’s creative process. It’s a process that has led to confrontational interviews, concert rants, and some opinionated statements about fellow artists at award shows.

“For me it’s a fight,” West added. “Most people are just satisfied with, ‘It’s good.’ Most people are just satisfied with just a 10 or something. It’s not to just stop at 10. Ten is ground zero. Perfection is ground zero.”

You can watch the full interview with West at the GQ website.

Omar Burgess Posted March 9, 2015

