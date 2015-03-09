Getty

Bad girl Rihanna may have just scored a track with the Baddest man in music. An insider told The Boston Herald that Rihanna’s teaming up with Prince in the studio, a major score for her upcoming album, R8: “Rihanna is so chuffed he wants to work with her and is considering rushing a performance of the track into the Brits. She really wants the song to be a single.”

We know Prince loves his women sexy, so collaborating with one of the sexiest women alive doesn’t sound too far off the mark.

In addition to making a legendary cameo, Prince has announced a new U.S. tour, “Hit and Run” to promote his latest album, Artificial Age. Of course, only the first date in Louisville, KY is announced— this is Prince we’re talking about, so a bit of mystery is to be expected.

Tickets for the first date goes on sale next Monday, March 9 at 10am.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rihanna And Beyonce Just Broke Another World Record

Prince’s Jr. High School Basketball Photo Is Beyond Epic

50 Cent’s Son Earns $700,000 Modeling Gig And He’s Not Even 3 Years Old

Is Newly Signed Jussie Smollett Headlining An ‘Empire’ Tour?

A Prince And Rihanna Collab Might Be The Sexiest Thing To Hit 2015 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jada Gomez-Lacayo, Editor Posted March 9, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: