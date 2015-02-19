Vanilla Ice Arrested for Burglary

Getty

Alright, stop, collaborate, and…wait, what? ABC News reported today that Vanilla Ice was arrested for Burglary in Florida. According to reports, property that had been stolen from a home near one Ice (whose real name is Robbie Van Winkle) was renovating was recovered at his home. Among the items found in Ice’s home: furniture, bicycles, and a pool heater.

Ice is expected to be charged with grand theft in this case.

Vanilla Ice parlayed his fame as a 90s hip-hop artist into The Vanilla Ice Project, his home renovation show that premiered on HGTV in 2010. The show follows Ice and his crew as they work their magic on homes that have fallen into disrepair or are just in serious need of a facelift. It will be interesting to see how the facts of this case unfold, and whether the alleged theft is in any way connected with the show.

