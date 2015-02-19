0 reads Leave a comment
Ice is expected to be charged with grand theft in this case.
Vanilla Ice parlayed his fame as a 90s hip-hop artist into The Vanilla Ice Project, his home renovation show that premiered on HGTV in 2010. The show follows Ice and his crew as they work their magic on homes that have fallen into disrepair or are just in serious need of a facelift. It will be interesting to see how the facts of this case unfold, and whether the alleged theft is in any way connected with the show.
Vanilla Ice Arrested for Burglary was originally published on theurbandaily.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours