It seems like every few months Geraldo Rivera scuttles out from the Fox News umbrella to say something stupid. Most recently, Rivera, who warned America about the perils of wearing hooded sweatshirts after Trayvon Martin’s death, sat down with HuffPost Live and broke down a topic he seems to know nothing about: hip-hop.

“Hip-hop has done more damage to Black and Brown people than racism in the last 10 years,” Rivera said, apparently sweeping under the rug a string of Black men being killed by police officers over the last several months.

“At some point those guys have to cop to the fact that, by encouraging this distinctive culture that is removed from the mainstream, they have encouraged people to be so different from the mainstream that they can’t participate other than in the racks, and the garment centers, and those other entry-level jobs,” the pundit added of rappers in general. “I lament it. I really do. I think that it has been very destructive culturally.”

Notably, back when Rivera’s comments about Martin’s death went viral in 2012, his own son spoke up and said he was “ashamed” of his father. As for Rivera’s latest comments about a culture that has given an opportunity for marginalized communities around the world to speak out, he prefaced the comments with the following qualifier:

“I love Russell Simmons, he’s a dear friend of mine. I admire his business acumen.” Oh, shut up Geraldo.

Watch the clip below:

Geraldo Rivera Tops His Own Stupidity, Says Hip-Hop Is More Destructive Than Racism was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Balfour Posted February 18, 2015

