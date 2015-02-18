While he continues dropping gems from his upcoming major label debut, Action Bronson has just made a different type of announcement: his VICE-produced Fuck That’s Delicious webseries will make its way to a cable network for a second season. While he’s keeping the news close and free of details for now, Bronson confirmed the announcement in a recent interview.

“The second season is locked in,” he said. “We’re gonna be on cable. We’re gonna be on a network. There’s still gonna be things on the Internet but you’re gonna be able to watch me on TV now.”

Fuck That’s Delicious tracks Bronson’s travels as he cooks and eats up grub around the country and world. The rapper’s upcoming album, Mr. Wonderful, is set for release on March 24.

Move Over, Anthony Bourdain… Action Bronson’s Food Show Is Coming To Cable was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Balfour Posted February 18, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: