Tiger Woods Says He’s Taking A Break From Golf

Once a dominant force in the sport of golf, Tiger Woods (pictured), will reportedly step back from his beloved game for a while in order to reassess his skills. The announcement was made Wednesday, via his website.

The 39-year-old golf phenom, who has been awarded the highly-coveted PGA Player of the Year a record-number eleven times, humbly informed his legions of fans of his decision to take a break:

“Right now, I need a lot of work on my game, and to still spend time with the people that are important to me. My play, and scores, are not acceptable for tournament golf. Like I’ve said, I enter a tournament to compete at the highest level, and when I think I’m ready, I’ll be back. Next week I will practice at Medalist and at home getting ready for the rest of the year. I am committed to getting back to the pinnacle of my game. I’d like to play The Honda Classic — it’s a tournament in my hometown and it’s important to me — but I won’t be there unless my game is tournament-ready. That’s not fair to anyone. I do, however, expect to be playing again very soon.”

Last week in Phoenix, Woods was off his mark shooting a career low of 82, totally missing the cut for the city’s Open by 12 shots. According to experts, Woods simply could not play—chipping like someone who’s never held a club before—but he said he felt fine. Yet “he is 39, going on 60, and time is his enemy,” contends Art Spander, a golf columnist with Bleacher Report.

SEE ALSO: Former NBA baller Anthony Mason In Critical Condition After Massive Heart Attack

Earlier the month, Woods withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines citing a lower back injury; he has had numerous wins there including the 2008 U.S. Open. Last year Woods underwent microdiscectomy surgery. He was out for nearly three months and returned with mostly ineffective results.

Woods, whose 79 victories include 14 major championships — second all-time in both categories — has fallen to No. 56 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He hasn’t won since Aug. 4, 2013, at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Fans are now speculating if the vintage Tiger Woods will ever return?

Stay tuned….

Tiger Woods Says He’s Taking A Break From Golf was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted February 12, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: