On the heels of her NAACP Image Awards sweep last weekend, Selma director Ava DuVernay is now taking the directorial reigns for the new CBS pilot, For Justice. The series, which is adapted from the James Patterson novel The Thomas Berryman Number, tells the story of a female FBI agent whose personal and professional lives collide.

Variety reports that Patterson and Robert De Niro are among those attached to executive produce the show.

Today’s news come just one week after we reported that DuVernay was adapting author Natalie Baszile’s novel, Queen Sugar, to the OWN Network. Baszile also received an NAACP Image Award nod, having been nominated in the Outstanding Literary Work—Debut Author category.

Ava DuVernay Tapped to Direct CBS Pilot ‘For Justice’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: