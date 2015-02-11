Eddie O BLOG: House Panel Recommends Closing SC State

This is sad. A House Panel votes to close South Carolina State University for two years to help the school end it’s financial troubles. I mean…..even though this only a recommendation, this is still totally unbelieveable, unacceptable, & just down right ridiculous. Wow….the school I started out at…..Student Union, Duke’s Gym, Oliver C. Dawson, SHM, Bethea Hall (my Hall), Lo Phi Lo, Manning & Bradham, Truth, Mets Trailer Park, South Campus, Eddie Mo (RIP)….ahhh man….the memories!! How does leadership (& I’m sorry, that’s who you HAVE to blame this on) let the largest HBCU in South Carolina, not to mention one of the top HBCU’s period get into this kind of predicament?? I just have to say this…..we have got to stop doing this to ourselves, & we are doing it to OURSELVES. This is not the first HBCU that has been through financial hardship because of bad leadership (Morris Brown, Barber Scotia,etc.), I mean for real, we have GOT to do better!! That’s all I can say….I’m OUT.

