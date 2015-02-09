For the fourth year in a row, LL Cool J hosted this year’s Grammy Awards and as ever, the ceremony delivered early on its promise of A-list red carpet appearances and over-the-top performances.

Kanye West took over the ceremony early in the night, first with a big Rihanna related announcement and then with a darkly lit and intimate performance of his Paul McCartney collaboration “Only One.” Ye appeared onstage alone in a red jumpsuit and a pair of his adidas Yeezy 750 Boost sneakers with a single spotlight emanating upwards from the stage as his prop.

Watch the performance below:

“FourFiveSeconds” made its much-anticipated live performance debut with a barebones backdrop, leaving all the attention for the trio of megastars:

Later in the night, Kanye nearly duplicated his epic VMA takeover when Beck won the Best Album Category over Beyonce.

Pharell Williams also showed out with a big production performance of “Happy.”

Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance alongside Usher for a performance of his Songs in the Key of Life classic “If It’s Magic.”

Ariana Grande performed her “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart” ballad early in the night after being introduced by actress Anna Kendrick who commended her “powerful voice.”

2015 Grammy Awards: Kanye West & Rihanna Among The Best Performances Of The Night! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Balfour Posted February 8, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: