Grammy Awards 2015 Winners List: Kendrick Lamar And Beyonce Win Early!

Before the show even started, a handful of winners were announced early for this year’s 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

Following last year’s Best Rap Album debacle, Kendrick Lamar quickly won two Grammy’s for his latest single, “i.” “i” won for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

While Kendrick beat Eminem in one of those categories, Em took home the Best Rap Album award this year with The Marshall Mathers LP 2, an award he won fourteen years ago with the first album of the same name. In another category, Eminem and Rihanna won the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award for “The Monster.”

Beyonce, who now has a record-breaking 52 nominations under her belt, won Best R&B Song with “Drunk In Love” after taking home an early award in the Best Surround Sound Album category for her self-titled 2013 release. Beyonce has now won 19 Grammy’s but has yet to take home the Album of the Year title after losing out to Beck this year.

Meanwhile, Pharrell won another Grammy for himself in the form of Best Music Video with his wildly popular “Happy” visuals while G I R L won its own award in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

Check out a list of the winners and nominees below:

Best Rap Album

The New Classic, Iggy Azalea

Because the Internet, Childish Gambino

Nobody’s Smiling, Common

The Marshall Mathers LP2, Eminem

Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Q

Blacc Hollywood, Wiz Khalifa

Best Rap Song

“Anaconda,” Nicki Minaj

“Bound 2,” Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

“i,” Kendrick Lamar

“We Dem Boyz,” Wiz Khalifa

“0 to 100/The Catch Up,” Drake

Album of the Year

Beck, Morning Phase

Beyonce, Beyonce

Ed Sheeran, x

Sam Smith, In the Lonely Hour

Pharrell Williams, G I R L

Best Rap Performance

“3005,” Childish Gambino

“0 to 100/The Catch Up,” Drake

“Rap God,” Eminem

“i,” Kendrick Lamar

“All I Need Is You,” Lecrae

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Sail Out, Jhene Aiko

Beyonce, Beyonce

X, Chris Brown

Mali Is, Mali Music

G I R L, Pharrell Williams

Best New Artist

Bastille

Iggy Azalea

Brandy Clark

Haim

Sam Smith

Record of the Year

“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

“Chandelier,” Sia

“Stay With Me (Darkchild Version),” Sam Smith

“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift

“All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor

Song of the Year

“Chandelier,” Sia

“All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor

“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift

“Stay With Me (Darkchild Version),” Sam Smith

“Take Me to Church,” Hozier

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

“A Sky Full of Stars,” Coldplay

“Say Something,” A Great Big World ft. Christina Aguilera

“Bang Bang,” Ariana Grande, Jessie J & Nicki Minaj

“Dark Horse,” Katy Perry ft. Juicy J

Best Alternative Music Album

This Is All Yours, alt-J

Reflektor, Arcade Fire

Melophobia, Cage the Elephant

St. Vincent, St. Vincent

Lazaretto, Jack White

Best Music Video

“We Exist,” Arcade Fire

“Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon

“Chandelier,” Sia

“Happy,” Pharrell Williams

“The Golden Age,” Woodkid ft. Max Richter

Best R&B Performance

Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Lalah Hathaway & Malcolm-Jamal Warner, “Jesus Children”

Marsha Ambrosius & Anthony Hamilton, “As”

Angie Fisher, “I.R.S.”

Kem, “Nobody”

Antonique Smith, “Hold Up Wait A Minute (Woo Woo)”

Best R&B Song

“Drunk In Love,” Beyoncé ft. Jay Z

“New Flame,” Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross

“It’s Your World,” Jennifer Hudson ft. R. Kelly

“Like This,” Ledisi

“Good Kisser,” Usher

Best R&B Performance

“Drunk In Love,” Beyonce ft. Jay Z

“Good Kisser,” Usher

“New Flame,” Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross

“Options (Wolfjames Version),” Luke James ft. Rick Ross

“The Worst,” Jhené Aiko

Best R&B Album

Islander, Bernhoft

Lift Your Spirit, Aloe Blacc

Love, Marriage & Divorce, Toni Braxton & Babyface

Black Radio 2, Robert Glasper Experiment

Give The People What They Want, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

“Blak Majik,” Common ft. Jhené Aiko

“The Monster,” Eminem ft. Rihanna

“Tuesday,” I Love Makonnen ft. Drake

“Studio,” ScHoolboy Q ft. BJ The Chicago Kid

“Bound 2,” Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley, Fly Rasta

Lee “Scratch” Perry, Back on the Controls

Sean Paul, Full Frequency

Shaggy, Out of Many, One Music

Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate, The Reggae Power

Soja, Amid the Noise and the Haste

Best Rock Album

Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams

Morning Phase, Beck

Turn Blue, The Black Keys

Hypnotic Eye, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Songs of Innocence, U2

Best Rock Song

“Ain’t It Fun,” Paramore

“Blue Moon,” Beck

“Fever,” The Black Keys

“Gimme Something Good,” Ryan Adams

“Lazaretto,” Jack White

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ghost Stories, Coldplay

Bangerz, Miley Cyrus

My Everything, Ariana Grande

Prism, Katy Perry

x, Ed Sheeran

In the Lonely Hour, Sam Smith

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Syro, Aphex Twin

While (1, Deadmaus

Nabuma Rubberband, Little Dragon

Do It Again, Röyksopp & Robyn

Damage Control, Mat Zo

Best Dance Recording

“Never Say Never,” Basement Jaxx

“Rather Be,” Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne

“F for You,” Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige

“I Got U,” Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones

“Faded,” Zhu

Best Music Film

Beyoncé & Jay Z: On The Run Tour, Beyoncé & Jay Z

Ghost Stories, Coldplay

20 Feet From Stardom, Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill

Metallica: Through The Never, Metallica

The Truth About Love Tour: Live From Melbourne, Pink

Best Pop Solo Performance

“All of Me,” John Legend

“Chandelier,” Sia

“Stay With Me,” Sam Smith

“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift

“Happy,” Pharrell Williams

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cheek to Cheek, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

Sending You a Little Christmas, Johnny Mathis

Nostalgia, Annie Lennox

Partners, Barbra Streisand

Night Songs, Barry Manilow

Best Surround Sound Album

Beyonce, Beyonce

Flint Juventino Beppe, Beppe: Remote Galaxy

David Miles Huber, Chamberland: The Berlin Remixes

Pink Floyd, The Division Bell (20th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set)

Benjamin Zander & Philaharmonica Orchestra, Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”

Best Latin Pop Album

Tangos, Ruben Blades

Elypse, Camila

Raiz, Lila Downs, Niña Pastori & Soledad Pastorutti

Loco de Amor, Juanes

Gracias Por Estar Aqui, Marco Antonio Solis

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Hustle

Guardians of the Galaxy

Frozen

Get On Up: The James Brown Story

The Wolf of Wall Street

Best Gospel Album

Help, Erica Campbell

Amazing, Ricky Dillard & New G

Withholding Nothing: Live, William McDowell

Forever Yours, Smokie Norful

Vintage Worship, Anita Wilson

Best Rock Performance

“Gimme Something Good,” Ryan Adams

“Do I Wanna Know?”, Arctic Monkeys

“Blue Moon,” Beck

“Fever,” The Black Keys

“Lazaretto,” Jack White

Best Spoken Word Album

Actors Anonymous, James Franco

A Call to Action, Jimmy Carter

Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America, John Waters

A Fighting Chance, Elizabeth Warren

Diary of a Mad Diva, Joan Rivers

We Will Survive: True Stories of Encouragement, Inspiration and the Power of Song, Gloria Gaynor

Best Country Album

Riser, Dierks Bentley

The Outsiders, Eric Church

The Way I’m Livin’, Lee Ann Womack

12 Stories, Brandy Clark

Platinum, Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“American Kids,” Kenny Chesney

“Automatic,” Miranda Lambert

“Give Me Back My Hometown,” Eric Church

“I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” Glen Campbell

“Meanwhile Back at Mama’s,” Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Gentle On My Mind,” The Band Perry

“Somethin’ Bad,” Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood

“Day Drinking,” Little Big Town

“Meanwhile Back At Mama’s,” Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

“Raise ‘Em Up,” Keith Urban ft. Eric Church

Best Country Solo Performance

“Give Me Me Back My Hometown,” Eric Church

“Invisible,” Hunter Hayes

“Automatic,” Miranda Lambert

“Something In the Water,” Carrie Underwood

“Cop Car,” Keith Urban

Best Americana Album

The River & The Thread, Rosanne Cash

Terms of My Surrener, John Hiatt

Bluesamericana, Keb’ Mo’

A Dotted Line, Nickel Creek

Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, Sturgill Simpson

Best Metal Performance

“Neon Knights,” Anthrax

“High Road,” Mastodon

“Heartbreaker,” Motörhead

“The Negative One,” Slipknot

“The Last In Line,” Tenacious D

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams, composer, “The Book Thief”

Stanley Clarke, composer, “Last Train To Sanity”

Gordon Goodwin, composer, “Life In The Bubble”

Rufus Reid, composer, “Recognition

Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile, composers — “Tarnation”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

Pete McGuinness (arranger), “Beautiful Dreamer”

Ben Bram, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado & Kevin Olusola (arrangers), “Daft Punk”

Gordon Goodwin (arranger), “Get Smart”

Alfredo Rodriguez (arranger), “Guantanamera”

Chris Walden (arranger), “Moon River”

Best Children’s Album

Neela Vaswani, I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up For Education And Changed The World

Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could, Just Say Hi!

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, The Perfect Quirk

The Okee Dokee Brothers, Through The Woods

Best World Music Album

Toumani Diabaté & Sidiki Diabaté, Toumani & Sidiki

Angelique Kidjo, Eve

Wu Man, Luis Conte & Daniel Ho, Our World In Song

Sergio Mendes, Magic

Anoushka Shankar, Traces Of You

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Bonsoir, Catin, Light The Stars

Kamaka Kukona, Hanu ‘A’ala

Magnolia Sisters, Love’s Lies

Jo-El Sonnier, The Legacy

Joe Tohonnie Jr., Ceremony

Best New Age Album

Paul Avgerinos, Bhakti

Peter Kater & R. Carlos Nakai, Ritual

Ricky Kej & Wouter Kellerman, Winds Of Samsara

Kitaro, Symphony Live In Istanbul

Silvia Nakkach & David Darling, In Love And Longing

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Kenny Barron, “The Eye Of The Hurricane”

Chick Corea, “Fingerprints”

Fred Hersch, “You & The Night & The Music”

Joe Lovano, “Recorda Me”

Brad Mehldau, “Sleeping Giant”

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Calle 13, Multiviral

Chocquibtown, Behind the Machine

Jorge Drexler, Bailar En La Cueva

Molotov, Argua Maldita

Ana Tijoux, Vengo

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Pepe Aguilar, Lastime Que Sean Ajenas

Vicente Fernández, Mano A Mano – Tangos A La Manera De Vicente Fernández

Ixya Herrera, Voz Y Guitarra

Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea, Aniversario

Mariachi Los Arrieros Del Valle, AlegrÍa Del Mariachi

Best Tropical Latin Album

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, 50 Aniversario

Aymee Nuviola, First Class To Havana

Palo!, Live

Totó La Momposina, El Asunto

Carlos Vives, Más + Corazóno Profundo

Best Jazz Vocal Album

(Billy Childs &) Various Artists, Map To The Treasures: Reimagining Laura Nyro

René Marie, I Wanna Be Evil

Gretchen Parlato, Live in NYC

Dianne Reeves, Beautiful Life

Tierney Sutton, Paris Sessions

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, Landmarks

Chick Corea Trio, Trilogy

Fred Hersch Trio, Floating

Bobby Hutcherson, David Sanborn, Joey DeFrancesco ft. Billy Hart, Enjoy the View

Jason Moran, All Rise: A Joyfrul Elegy For Fats Waller

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The L.A. Treasures Project

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, Life in the Bubble

Rufus Reid, Quiet Pride: The Elizabeth Catlett Project

Archie Shepp Attica Blues Orchestra, Live: I Hear The Sound

The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Overtime: Music of Bob Brookmeyer

Best Latin Jazz Band

Conrad Herwig ft. Joe Lovano, The Latin Side of Joe Henderson

The Pedrito Martinez Group, The Pedrito Martinez Group

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, The Offense of the Drum

Emilio Solla Y Inestable De Brooklyn, Second Half

Yosvany Terry, New Throned King

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Broadway Cast, Aladin

Original Broadway Cast, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Original Broadway Cast, Hedwig And The Angry Inch

Cheyenne Jackson & Alexandra Silber With The San Francisco Symphony, West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Christophe Beck, composer, Frozen

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers, Gone Girl

Alexandre Desplat, composer, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Steven Price, composer, Gravity

Thomas Newman, composer, Saving Mr. Banks

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Joshua Bartholomew, Lisa Harriton, Shawn Patterson, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer & Jorma Taccone, songwriters (Tegan And Sara Featuring The Lonely Island), “Everything Is Awesome!!!”

Ed Sheeran, songwriter, “I See Fire”

Glen Campbell & Julian Raymond, songwriters, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters, “Let It Go”

Spike Jonze & Karen O, songwriters (Scarlett Johansson & Joaquin Phoenix), “The Moon Song”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Mindi Abair, Wild Heart

Gerald Albright, Slam Dunk

Nathan East, Nathan East

Jeff Lorber, Chuck Loeb, Everette Harp, Jazz Funk Soul

Chris Thile & Edgar Meyer, Bass & Mandolin

Best Bluegrass Album

The Earls Of Leicester, The Earls Of Leicester

Noam, Pikelny, Noam Pikelny Plays Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Cold Spell

Bryan Sutton, Into My Own

Rhonda Vincent, Only Me

Best American Roots Performance

Rosanne Cash, “A Feather’s Not A Bird”

Gregg Allman & Taj Mahal, “Statesboro Blues”

Billy Childs Featuring Alison Krauss & Jerry Douglas, “And When I Die”

Keb’ Mo’ Featuring The California Feetwarmers, “The Old Me Better”

Nickel Creek, Destination”

Best Folk Album

Old Crow Medicine Show, Remedy

Mike Auldridge, Jerry Douglas & Rob Ickes, Three Bells

Alice Gerrard, Follow The Music

Eliza Gilkyson, The Nocturne Diaries”

Jesse Winchester, A Reasonable Amount Of Trouble”

Jay Balfour Posted February 8, 2015

