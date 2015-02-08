Grammy Awards 2015 Winners List: Kendrick Lamar And Beyonce Win Early!

Before the show even started, a handful of winners were announced early for this year’s 57th Annual Grammy Awards.
Following last year’s Best Rap Album debacle, Kendrick Lamar quickly won two Grammy’s for his latest single, “i.” “i” won for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
While Kendrick beat Eminem in one of those categories, Em took home the Best Rap Album award this year with The Marshall Mathers LP 2, an award he won fourteen years ago with the first album of the same name. In another category, Eminem and Rihanna won the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award for “The Monster.”
Beyonce, who now has a record-breaking 52 nominations under her belt, won Best R&B Song with “Drunk In Love” after taking home an early award in the Best Surround Sound Album category for her self-titled 2013 release. Beyonce has now won 19 Grammy’s but has yet to take home the Album of the Year title after losing out to Beck this year.
Meanwhile, Pharrell won another Grammy for himself in the form of Best Music Video with his wildly popular “Happy” visuals while G I R L won its own award in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.
Check out a list of the winners and nominees below:
Best Rap Album
The New Classic, Iggy Azalea
Because the Internet, Childish Gambino
Nobody’s Smiling, Common
The Marshall Mathers LP2, Eminem
Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Q
Blacc Hollywood, Wiz Khalifa
Best Rap Song
“Anaconda,” Nicki Minaj
“Bound 2,” Kanye West & Charlie Wilson
“i,” Kendrick Lamar
“We Dem Boyz,” Wiz Khalifa
“0 to 100/The Catch Up,” Drake
Album of the Year
Beck, Morning Phase
Beyonce, Beyonce
Ed Sheeran, x
Sam Smith, In the Lonely Hour
Pharrell Williams, G I R L
Best Rap Performance
“3005,” Childish Gambino
“0 to 100/The Catch Up,” Drake
“Rap God,” Eminem
“i,” Kendrick Lamar
“All I Need Is You,” Lecrae
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Sail Out, Jhene Aiko
Beyonce, Beyonce
X, Chris Brown
Mali Is, Mali Music
G I R L, Pharrell Williams
Best New Artist
Bastille
Iggy Azalea
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
Record of the Year
“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX
“Chandelier,” Sia
“Stay With Me (Darkchild Version),” Sam Smith
“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift
“All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor
Song of the Year
“Chandelier,” Sia
“All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor
“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift
“Stay With Me (Darkchild Version),” Sam Smith
“Take Me to Church,” Hozier
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Fancy,” Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX
“A Sky Full of Stars,” Coldplay
“Say Something,” A Great Big World ft. Christina Aguilera
“Bang Bang,” Ariana Grande, Jessie J & Nicki Minaj
“Dark Horse,” Katy Perry ft. Juicy J
Best Alternative Music Album
This Is All Yours, alt-J
Reflektor, Arcade Fire
Melophobia, Cage the Elephant
St. Vincent, St. Vincent
Lazaretto, Jack White
Best Music Video
“We Exist,” Arcade Fire
“Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon
“Chandelier,” Sia
“Happy,” Pharrell Williams
“The Golden Age,” Woodkid ft. Max Richter
Best R&B Performance
Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Lalah Hathaway & Malcolm-Jamal Warner, “Jesus Children”
Marsha Ambrosius & Anthony Hamilton, “As”
Angie Fisher, “I.R.S.”
Kem, “Nobody”
Antonique Smith, “Hold Up Wait A Minute (Woo Woo)”
Best R&B Song
“Drunk In Love,” Beyoncé ft. Jay Z
“New Flame,” Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross
“It’s Your World,” Jennifer Hudson ft. R. Kelly
“Like This,” Ledisi
“Good Kisser,” Usher
Best R&B Performance
“Drunk In Love,” Beyonce ft. Jay Z
“Good Kisser,” Usher
“New Flame,” Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross
“Options (Wolfjames Version),” Luke James ft. Rick Ross
“The Worst,” Jhené Aiko
Best R&B Album
Islander, Bernhoft
Lift Your Spirit, Aloe Blacc
Love, Marriage & Divorce, Toni Braxton & Babyface
Black Radio 2, Robert Glasper Experiment
Give The People What They Want, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
“Blak Majik,” Common ft. Jhené Aiko
“The Monster,” Eminem ft. Rihanna
“Tuesday,” I Love Makonnen ft. Drake
“Studio,” ScHoolboy Q ft. BJ The Chicago Kid
“Bound 2,” Kanye West & Charlie Wilson
Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley, Fly Rasta
Lee “Scratch” Perry, Back on the Controls
Sean Paul, Full Frequency
Shaggy, Out of Many, One Music
Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate, The Reggae Power
Soja, Amid the Noise and the Haste
Best Rock Album
Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams
Morning Phase, Beck
Turn Blue, The Black Keys
Hypnotic Eye, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Songs of Innocence, U2
Best Rock Song
“Ain’t It Fun,” Paramore
“Blue Moon,” Beck
“Fever,” The Black Keys
“Gimme Something Good,” Ryan Adams
“Lazaretto,” Jack White
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ghost Stories, Coldplay
Bangerz, Miley Cyrus
My Everything, Ariana Grande
Prism, Katy Perry
x, Ed Sheeran
In the Lonely Hour, Sam Smith
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Syro, Aphex Twin
While (1, Deadmaus
Nabuma Rubberband, Little Dragon
Do It Again, Röyksopp & Robyn
Damage Control, Mat Zo
Best Dance Recording
“Never Say Never,” Basement Jaxx
“Rather Be,” Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne
“F for You,” Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige
“I Got U,” Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones
“Faded,” Zhu
Best Music Film
Beyoncé & Jay Z: On The Run Tour, Beyoncé & Jay Z
Ghost Stories, Coldplay
20 Feet From Stardom, Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill
Metallica: Through The Never, Metallica
The Truth About Love Tour: Live From Melbourne, Pink
Best Pop Solo Performance
“All of Me,” John Legend
“Chandelier,” Sia
“Stay With Me,” Sam Smith
“Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift
“Happy,” Pharrell Williams
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cheek to Cheek, Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
Sending You a Little Christmas, Johnny Mathis
Nostalgia, Annie Lennox
Partners, Barbra Streisand
Night Songs, Barry Manilow
Best Surround Sound Album
Beyonce, Beyonce
Flint Juventino Beppe, Beppe: Remote Galaxy
David Miles Huber, Chamberland: The Berlin Remixes
Pink Floyd, The Division Bell (20th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set)
Benjamin Zander & Philaharmonica Orchestra, Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection”
Best Latin Pop Album
Tangos, Ruben Blades
Elypse, Camila
Raiz, Lila Downs, Niña Pastori & Soledad Pastorutti
Loco de Amor, Juanes
Gracias Por Estar Aqui, Marco Antonio Solis
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
American Hustle
Guardians of the Galaxy
Frozen
Get On Up: The James Brown Story
The Wolf of Wall Street
Best Gospel Album
Help, Erica Campbell
Amazing, Ricky Dillard & New G
Withholding Nothing: Live, William McDowell
Forever Yours, Smokie Norful
Vintage Worship, Anita Wilson
Best Rock Performance
“Gimme Something Good,” Ryan Adams
“Do I Wanna Know?”, Arctic Monkeys
“Blue Moon,” Beck
“Fever,” The Black Keys
“Lazaretto,” Jack White
Best Spoken Word Album
Actors Anonymous, James Franco
A Call to Action, Jimmy Carter
Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America, John Waters
A Fighting Chance, Elizabeth Warren
Diary of a Mad Diva, Joan Rivers
We Will Survive: True Stories of Encouragement, Inspiration and the Power of Song, Gloria Gaynor
Best Country Album
Riser, Dierks Bentley
The Outsiders, Eric Church
The Way I’m Livin’, Lee Ann Womack
12 Stories, Brandy Clark
Platinum, Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
“American Kids,” Kenny Chesney
“Automatic,” Miranda Lambert
“Give Me Back My Hometown,” Eric Church
“I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” Glen Campbell
“Meanwhile Back at Mama’s,” Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Gentle On My Mind,” The Band Perry
“Somethin’ Bad,” Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood
“Day Drinking,” Little Big Town
“Meanwhile Back At Mama’s,” Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
“Raise ‘Em Up,” Keith Urban ft. Eric Church
Best Country Solo Performance
“Give Me Me Back My Hometown,” Eric Church
“Invisible,” Hunter Hayes
“Automatic,” Miranda Lambert
“Something In the Water,” Carrie Underwood
“Cop Car,” Keith Urban
Best Americana Album
The River & The Thread, Rosanne Cash
Terms of My Surrener, John Hiatt
Bluesamericana, Keb’ Mo’
A Dotted Line, Nickel Creek
Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, Sturgill Simpson
Best Metal Performance
“Neon Knights,” Anthrax
“High Road,” Mastodon
“Heartbreaker,” Motörhead
“The Negative One,” Slipknot
“The Last In Line,” Tenacious D
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams, composer, “The Book Thief”
Stanley Clarke, composer, “Last Train To Sanity”
Gordon Goodwin, composer, “Life In The Bubble”
Rufus Reid, composer, “Recognition
Edgar Meyer & Chris Thile, composers — “Tarnation”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Pete McGuinness (arranger), “Beautiful Dreamer”
Ben Bram, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado & Kevin Olusola (arrangers), “Daft Punk”
Gordon Goodwin (arranger), “Get Smart”
Alfredo Rodriguez (arranger), “Guantanamera”
Chris Walden (arranger), “Moon River”
Best Children’s Album
Neela Vaswani, I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up For Education And Changed The World
Brady Rymer And The Little Band That Could, Just Say Hi!
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, The Perfect Quirk
The Okee Dokee Brothers, Through The Woods
Best World Music Album
Toumani Diabaté & Sidiki Diabaté, Toumani & Sidiki
Angelique Kidjo, Eve
Wu Man, Luis Conte & Daniel Ho, Our World In Song
Sergio Mendes, Magic
Anoushka Shankar, Traces Of You
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Bonsoir, Catin, Light The Stars
Kamaka Kukona, Hanu ‘A’ala
Magnolia Sisters, Love’s Lies
Jo-El Sonnier, The Legacy
Joe Tohonnie Jr., Ceremony
Best New Age Album
Paul Avgerinos, Bhakti
Peter Kater & R. Carlos Nakai, Ritual
Ricky Kej & Wouter Kellerman, Winds Of Samsara
Kitaro, Symphony Live In Istanbul
Silvia Nakkach & David Darling, In Love And Longing
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Kenny Barron, “The Eye Of The Hurricane”
Chick Corea, “Fingerprints”
Fred Hersch, “You & The Night & The Music”
Joe Lovano, “Recorda Me”
Brad Mehldau, “Sleeping Giant”
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Calle 13, Multiviral
Chocquibtown, Behind the Machine
Jorge Drexler, Bailar En La Cueva
Molotov, Argua Maldita
Ana Tijoux, Vengo
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Pepe Aguilar, Lastime Que Sean Ajenas
Vicente Fernández, Mano A Mano – Tangos A La Manera De Vicente Fernández
Ixya Herrera, Voz Y Guitarra
Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea, Aniversario
Mariachi Los Arrieros Del Valle, AlegrÍa Del Mariachi
Best Tropical Latin Album
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, 50 Aniversario
Aymee Nuviola, First Class To Havana
Palo!, Live
Totó La Momposina, El Asunto
Carlos Vives, Más + Corazóno Profundo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
(Billy Childs &) Various Artists, Map To The Treasures: Reimagining Laura Nyro
René Marie, I Wanna Be Evil
Gretchen Parlato, Live in NYC
Dianne Reeves, Beautiful Life
Tierney Sutton, Paris Sessions
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, Landmarks
Chick Corea Trio, Trilogy
Fred Hersch Trio, Floating
Bobby Hutcherson, David Sanborn, Joey DeFrancesco ft. Billy Hart, Enjoy the View
Jason Moran, All Rise: A Joyfrul Elegy For Fats Waller
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, The L.A. Treasures Project
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band, Life in the Bubble
Rufus Reid, Quiet Pride: The Elizabeth Catlett Project
Archie Shepp Attica Blues Orchestra, Live: I Hear The Sound
The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Overtime: Music of Bob Brookmeyer
Best Latin Jazz Band
Conrad Herwig ft. Joe Lovano, The Latin Side of Joe Henderson
The Pedrito Martinez Group, The Pedrito Martinez Group
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, The Offense of the Drum
Emilio Solla Y Inestable De Brooklyn, Second Half
Yosvany Terry, New Throned King
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast, Aladin
Original Broadway Cast, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Original Broadway Cast, Hedwig And The Angry Inch
Cheyenne Jackson & Alexandra Silber With The San Francisco Symphony, West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Christophe Beck, composer, Frozen
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers, Gone Girl
Alexandre Desplat, composer, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Steven Price, composer, Gravity
Thomas Newman, composer, Saving Mr. Banks
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Joshua Bartholomew, Lisa Harriton, Shawn Patterson, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer & Jorma Taccone, songwriters (Tegan And Sara Featuring The Lonely Island), “Everything Is Awesome!!!”
Ed Sheeran, songwriter, “I See Fire”
Glen Campbell & Julian Raymond, songwriters, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters, “Let It Go”
Spike Jonze & Karen O, songwriters (Scarlett Johansson & Joaquin Phoenix), “The Moon Song”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Mindi Abair, Wild Heart
Gerald Albright, Slam Dunk
Nathan East, Nathan East
Jeff Lorber, Chuck Loeb, Everette Harp, Jazz Funk Soul
Chris Thile & Edgar Meyer, Bass & Mandolin
Best Bluegrass Album
The Earls Of Leicester, The Earls Of Leicester
Noam, Pikelny, Noam Pikelny Plays Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Cold Spell
Bryan Sutton, Into My Own
Rhonda Vincent, Only Me
Best American Roots Performance
Rosanne Cash, “A Feather’s Not A Bird”
Gregg Allman & Taj Mahal, “Statesboro Blues”
Billy Childs Featuring Alison Krauss & Jerry Douglas, “And When I Die”
Keb’ Mo’ Featuring The California Feetwarmers, “The Old Me Better”
Nickel Creek, Destination”
Best Folk Album
Old Crow Medicine Show, Remedy
Mike Auldridge, Jerry Douglas & Rob Ickes, Three Bells
Alice Gerrard, Follow The Music
Eliza Gilkyson, The Nocturne Diaries”
Jesse Winchester, A Reasonable Amount Of Trouble”
