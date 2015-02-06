Bobbi Kristina Still Remains in Coma, Bobby Brown Says She’s Doing “Good”

Today’s reports on Bobbi Kristina‘s condition were bleak. Her family reportedly gathered to say their goodbyes, while other sites reported that Bobbi Kristina was taken off life support. Both proved to be false, and her father Bobby Brown emerged out of her hospital room to give an update on his daughter’s health.

“She’s good,” he said, according to Access Hollywood. “We’re praying.”

Bobbi Kristina’s condition has had a poor prognosis over the past few days. One source told Us that Bobbi Kristina, “doesn’t look like she’s coming back, at least not back to her old self.”

She remains comatose. The main tragedy today is that Brown had to spend his 46th birthday at his daughter’s hospital bedside.

