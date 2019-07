Happy Birthday To My Man Bobby Brown! One of the most influential R&B artist of our era, from New Edition to his solo stint. It was good to see Bob & the guys (New Edition) tear it last summer @ the PNC Music Pavillion! Of course by now we all are aware of everything that’s going on with his daughter Bobbi Kristina, so our prayers go out to the Brown family as well as the Houston family. Stay strong Bob, & I’m out.

Also On 105.3 RnB: