Eddie O BLOG: The GRAMMYS Are Coming!

The Grammys are on the way this Sunday & let me tell you, it should be a pretty good show! On the R&B front, there are a lot of artist that we’re used to seeing (Usher, Chris Brown, John Legend, Beyonce’) but there are also some sure surprises (Ledisi). The Hip Hop side is going to be interesting as well, because some sure firE lyricist are nominated (Common, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj) as well as some new jacks (Childish Gambino). So this Sunday the Grammys are on, check ’em out! Guess what though….I’m OUT!!!

