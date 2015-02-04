The drama still unfolds as Bobbi Kristina Brown remains comatose after being found unconscious over the weekend.

Radar Online is reporting that Nick Gordon is now banned from seeing Bobbi Kristina. The 25-year-old reportedly got into a brawl after being caught sneaking into her hospital room on Saturday — nine hours after finding her in the bathtub.

‘“You could hear scuffling,”said one eyewitness. “About maybe two to three minutes later, they came back with this person and they had their hands on him like holding onto him and you could see that everybody was distressed.”

Brown’s family had issued a 200-feet restraining order on Gordon, and they insisted it be enforced.

Bobby Brown’s attorney Christopher Brown has also claimed that Gordon and Bobbi Kristina never got married: “To correct earlier reports, Bobbi Kristina is not and has never been married to Nick Gordon.”

Meanwhile, Bobbi Kristina has been moved from North Fulton Hospital to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital. She’s still being assisted by a ventilator.

Related: Nick Gordon Banned From Any Contact With Houston Family For A Year

Pat Houston Gets Restraining Order Against Nick Gordon

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Husband Nick Gordon Banned From Hospital After Brawl was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted February 3, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: