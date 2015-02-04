Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney Will Perform at the Grammys

Just one week after Rihanna released her new single, “FourFive Seconds,” featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney, the trio of collaborators are set to perform the song at the Grammys on Sunday. The announcement came earlier today, along with news that Kanye will perform a new song that has never been heard before during this year’s ceremony.

The official video for “FourFive Seconds” dropped today as well, perhaps in anticipation Sunday’s Grammys performance, which is sure to be epic.

The 57th Annual Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 8.

