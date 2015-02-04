CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney Will Perform at the Grammys

0 reads
Leave a comment

fourfiveseconds

Just one week after Rihanna released her new single, “FourFive Seconds,” featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney, the trio of collaborators are set to perform the song at the Grammys on Sunday.  The announcement came earlier today, along with news that Kanye will perform a new song that has never been heard before during this year’s ceremony.

The official video for “FourFive Seconds” dropped today as well, perhaps in anticipation Sunday’s Grammys performance, which is sure to be epic.

The 57th Annual Grammy Awards air on CBS Sunday, February 8.

Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney Will Perform at the Grammys was originally published on theurbandaily.com

kanye west , Paul McCartney , Rihanna

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 7 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close