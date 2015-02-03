In the latest development of his downward spiral, Suge Knight has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a panic attack during his scheduled appearance in a Compton court, according to CNN. The former Death Row CEO had just pled not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Knight has had a history of health issues. Last November, he went to the hospital after passing out in his jail cell (he was arrested with Katt Williams for allegedly stealing a woman’s camera) because of blood clots in his lungs.

The infamous CEO is facing life in prison if he’s convicted for murder. Last Thursday, Knight hit two men with his truck, killing 55-year-old Terry Carter and injuring 51-year-old Cle “Bone” Sloan. Knight is also pleading not guilty to the two hit-and-run charges.

Suge Knight Passes Out in Court After Pleading Not Guilty to Murder Charges was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted February 3, 2015

