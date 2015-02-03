It may be a blizzard outside, but inside but we’re feeling pretty cozy at #TeamBeautiful’s office because we just scored the #7 spot on Journal-isms and the comScore, Inc. list of sites most visited by Black web users. Yay us!

MUST READ: There Is No Such Thing As ‘Can’t’: 5 Tips To Help You Stop Doubting Yourself At Work For Good

The numbers were analyzed by Journal-isms, which looks out for diversity within the editorial world and then comScore for literal calculations of visits. And for the first time, included on the list were also figures from those using mobile devices. So that looks like many of you downloaded our SoBeautiful app too! Thank you!

On average, we’ve received over two million views a month and have increased our readership and hits by 106 percent. And that is all because of you! Thank you for reading, sharing and continuing to visit HelloBeautiful.com. We couldn’t be more honored to be featured on this list and couldn’t have been done without you!

Below is the entire top ten list, rounded out by our fellow reporters and publications for Black America news:

1. BET.com

2. MadameNoire.com

3. World Star Hip-Hop

4. TheRoot.com

5. Bossip.com

6. MediaTakeOut.com

7. HelloBeautiful.com

8. Huffington Post BlackVoices

9. NewsOne.com

10. Essence.com

HelloBeautiful Ranks As One Of The Top Black Sites In 2014 & We’re Like…You Really Like Us! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com