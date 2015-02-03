Kanye’s Tender New Video With His Daughter Is Pretty Much Perfect [VIDEO]

After giving us a preview on Ellen, Kanye has released the “Only One” visual in full. The heartfelt ode to his daughter North, doesn’t need any dramatic production or cool video tricks to get its point across.

The video simply features Ye bonding with his one and only, and it’s perfect!

Check it.

@TheKidSkoob Posted February 3, 2015

