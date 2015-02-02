Suge Knight has been charged with murder for the death of Terry Carter, who Knight allegedly ran over on January 29.

TMZ is reporting that the former Death Row Records mogul was charged with attempted premeditated murder, hit and run resulting in death, and hit and run resulting in injury. Footage from the incident was released, which was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

This could be Knight’s third strike. Under California’s “Three Strikes Law” If Knight is convicted, it carries a mandatory life sentence.

Suge Knight Officially Charged With Murder, Could Face Life On Third Strike

Posted February 2, 2015

