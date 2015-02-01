D’Angelo Honors Trayvon Martin & #BlackLivesMatter Movement On ‘SNL’

After dropping his critically lauded Black Messiah, D’Angelo, was the featured guest on a J.K. Simmons-hosted episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The sketch comedy show featured riffs on Obamacare, Microsoft Office, and Seattle Seahawks’ players Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch. But the show’s highlight—as evidenced by D’Angelo trending on Twitter—was when D took the stage to perform live renditions of ‘Really Love’ and ‘The Charade.’ The latter featured the singer in a hoodie in reference to slain teen, Trayvon Martin, while band members donned ‘Black Lives Matter shirts.’
The show was the star’s most high-profile appearance since the December release of Black Messiah, but it won’t be a full show, of course. For that first show experience, fans will have to wait until February 7 when D’Angelo is set to hit Apollo Theater in New York, where he reportedly performed in 1991 at an amateur night.
After hitting The Apollo, D’Angelo is scheduled to tour the world. His upcoming tour dates are below via Pitchfork.
02-07 New York, New York – Apollo Theater
02-11 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
02-12 Neu-Isenburg, Germany – Hugenottenhalle
02-14 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
02-16 Paris, France – Palais Des Congres
02-17 Birmingham, England – Academy
02-18 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
02-20-21 London, England – Eventim Apollo
02-24 Hamburg, Germany – Docks
02-25 Frederiksberg, Denmark – Falconer Salen
02-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
02-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
03-02-03 Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso Grote Zaal
03-04 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivolivredenburg
03-06 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen
03-07 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
