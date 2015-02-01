D’Angelo Honors Trayvon Martin & #BlackLivesMatter Movement On ‘SNL’

After dropping his critically lauded Black Messiah, D’Angelo, was the featured guest on a J.K. Simmons-hosted episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The sketch comedy show featured riffs on Obamacare, Microsoft Office, and Seattle Seahawks’ players Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch. But the show’s highlight—as evidenced by D’Angelo trending on Twitter—was when D took the stage to perform live renditions of ‘Really Love’ and ‘The Charade.’ The latter featured the singer in a hoodie in reference to slain teen, Trayvon Martin, while band members donned ‘Black Lives Matter shirts.’

The show was the star’s most high-profile appearance since the December release of Black Messiah, but it won’t be a full show, of course. For that first show experience, fans will have to wait until February 7 when D’Angelo is set to hit Apollo Theater in New York, where he reportedly performed in 1991 at an amateur night.

After hitting The Apollo, D’Angelo is scheduled to tour the world. His upcoming tour dates are below via Pitchfork.

02-07 New York, New York – Apollo Theater

02-11 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

02-12 Neu-Isenburg, Germany – Hugenottenhalle

02-14 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

02-16 Paris, France – Palais Des Congres

02-17 Birmingham, England – Academy

02-18 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo

02-20-21 London, England – Eventim Apollo

02-24 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

02-25 Frederiksberg, Denmark – Falconer Salen

02-27 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

02-28 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

03-02-03 Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso Grote Zaal

03-04 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivolivredenburg

03-06 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen

03-07 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

