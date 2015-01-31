Bobbi Kristina Brown is in recovery after being found unconscious in a bathtub.

The one-time reality star is breathing again after she was discovered passed out in the by her husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend. TMZ.com reports that Nick immediately started performing CPR as emergency crews were called.

MUST READ: Bobbi Kristina Kind Of Apologizes For Angela Bassett Insults

Authorities in Georgia said Bobbi was rushed to a nearby hospital once cops and paramedics arrived, and doctors were able to stabilize her breathing. It’s not clear what may have caused Bobbi Kristina to pass out at this time.

Perhaps the most chilling thing about this situation is that her mother, the legendary Whitney Houston, died in a similar fashion around this time just three years ago. She passed away the night before the Grammys, and her body was discovered in a bathtub.

READ MORE:

‘Whitney’ Movie Nabs Big Ratings For Lifetime

Black Twitter-Approved: The 25 Best Reactions To ‘Whitney’

AM BUZZ: Bobbi K’s Drug Addiction Exposed?; K. Michelle Jacks Mary & More…

Bobbi Kristina Found Unconscious In Bathtub was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted January 31, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: