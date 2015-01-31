D’Angelo will perform for the first time ever on Saturday Night Live this Saturday, January 31. Since D’Angelo’s appearance on the show was announced earlier this month, fans have speculated as to whether his performance will be similar to Prince’s last November, when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer played an unprecedented 8-minute set with his band 3rdEyeGirl and special guest Lianne La Havas, or if it will be a more traditional SNL musical guest appearance. Either way, it’s sure to be an unforgettable performance and one not to be missed.

D’Angelo shocked and surprised fans when he dropped his third studio album, Black Messiah, on December 15 with no promotion or build-up, 14 years after his last release, the critically acclaimed Voodoo. The SNL performance will no doubt be a teaser for his upcoming show at the world famous Apollo Theatre on February 7, and his European tour which kicks off in Zürich on February 11.

D’Angelo Readies for His First Ever ‘SNL’ Performance was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Rhonda*Nicole Posted January 30, 2015

