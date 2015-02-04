9 Hip-Hop Beefs You Probably Didn’t Know Started Because Of Money

The fiasco over at Cash Money keeps on giving.

TMZ reported that Lil Wayne — who has been with the label since the ‘90s — is now planning to sue Cash Money Records for $51 million. Check out the detailed notes here.

In the light of the continuing string of events over at Cash Money, here’s a brief list of other hip-hop partnerships that went sour, in a nutshell.

Jay Z vs. Dame Dash

This whole ordeal transpired when Jay Z took up a senior position at Def Jam, despite Dame Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke and Jay himself selling their portion of Roc-A-Fella to Def Jam. Because Jay Z was now the President of the aforementioned label, he had, you could say, ousted his once business partners.

Years passed, however the two were photographed together for the first time in years back in the summer of 2013. Jay Z also spoke with New York radio station Hot 97 about his feeling towards Dame Dash during the same year. Here’s what he had to say:

“No matter how many years I ain’t seen him, the love is still there because what we’ve done will forever be stamped in history. We created something that’s going to go down forever. I can only have love for Damon.”

50 Cent vs. The Game

This still ongoing feud between 50 Cent and The Game stemmed from the latter’s debut opus, The Documentary. Although the Compton, California rapper has vehemently denied such accusations, 50 Cent claims that he didn’t receive the apt credit for his comprehensive work on the aforementioned project. For all G-Unit enthusiasts though, we’re just waiting on that announcement, no?

N.W.A vs. Ice Cube

Ice Cube walked out of N.W.A after the group had signed a lousy deal with famed music executive, Jerry Heller. Cube claimed that the money the group was generating wasn’t being distributed fairly and was instead lining the pockets of Eazy-E and Mr. Heller. After leaving, Cube took legal action and the feud subsequently ignited. Keep on the look out for the upcoming N.W.A biopic. That will reveal all.

DJ Mustard vs. YG

Late last year, DJ Mustard took to Instagram to reveal that he hadn’t been paid for his production efforts on YG’s debut album, My Krazy Life.

“Stop asking me about the YG shit !!!,” DJ Mustard wrote. “I don’t know none of it on top of that I still ain’t got paid for his album. So I don’t give a fuck !!!!!”

YG, of course, responded with: “Fuck everybody that ain’t got paid for my album DJ Mustard I know where yo studio at nigga… & that’s me sayin’ ‘Mustard on the beat hoe.’”

However, this Instagram photo from January 1 suggests that the whole fiasco may not have been as real as perhaps first implied. We’ll let you decide.

Beanie Sigel vs. Jay Z

Although former label mates and close friends, Beanie Sigel and Jay Z had a well-documented feud towards the latter stages of the 2000s. Sigel hurled a few shots at Jigga on both his “What You Talkin Bout (I Ain’t Your Average Cat)” and “I Go Off” records, claiming that his music wasn’t promoted as heavily as it perhaps should have been by Roc-A-Fella Records. A few years later, during a 2012 interview, Beanie Sigel spoke on the situation saying, “It ain’t really no situation right now. At the end of the day, Jay, that’s my brother, and will forever be my brother.”

Jay Z would later reference the Beanie Sigel saga on Drake’s “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2.”

“I’ve done made more millionaires than the lotto did / Dame made millions, Biggs made millions / Ye made millions, Just made millions / Lyor made millions, Cam made millions / Beans’a tell you if he wasn’t in his feelings”

Havoc vs. Prodigy

It was a sad day for hip-hop back in 2012 when Havoc blasted his Mobb Deep brethren on Twitter with a string of derogatory tweets aimed at Prodigy. Nevertheless, all seems to be good today as just last year the duo released their eighth studio album, The Infamous Mobb Deep.

Meek Mill vs. Wale

In July of last year, Meek Mill let rip a string of tweets aimed at his fellow Maybach Music Group recording artist Wale. “Wale just ain’t gone tweet a thing about my album…. He’s been hating on me long time now …don’t even text me cornball! #UNOTMMG,” Meek Mill tweeted. Wale hit back with this in-depth response over Instagram, but, with a little bit of likely interference from Rick Ross, things soon calmed down.

Tyga vs. Drake & Nicki Minaj

Here’s another in-house beef to annex to the list. During an interview with VIBE last year, YMCMB artist Tyga revealed his true feelings towards fellow label mates Drake and Nicki Minaj.

“I don’t really get along with Drake. I don’t really get along with Nicki,” Tyga said last October.

He continues: “I don’t like Drake as a person. He’s just fake to me. I like his music; you know what I’m saying? I think his music is good, but we’re all different people. We were forced together and it was kinda’ like we were forcing relationships together,” Tyga said of the artists on YMCMB. “I think being signed to Young Money, everybody felt like they had to force a relationship ‘cause Wayne put us together. At the end of the day the reason why I signed to Young Money is because of Wayne. Not because of Drake, not because of Nicki. It was because of Wayne and my relationship with him. I try to be cool with everybody, but sometimes, everybody just has different personalities, motives, and different characters. When you realize that, you realize that’s not a place where you want to continue to grow.”

Following Tyga’s comments, head honcho Birdman addressed the rift during an interview with New York radio station Hot 97 saying that although he has love for Tyga, “either you’re in or you’re out.”

No concrete news has subsequently been published regarding Tyga’s label situation, although he posted this tweet just a few days ago offering an update on his latest album. Definitely a case of ‘watch this space.’

Henry Mansell Posted February 4, 2015

