Here’s Why Chris Brown Had To Postpone His Tour

Chris Brown’s legal issues are starting to catch up with him. The “Autumn Breeze” singer announced on Instagram his Between the Sheets tour, which also features Trey Songz has been postponed due to his probation being revoked.

On Jan. 15, Breezy showed up to court for a progress report and the judge was troubled by Brown being around at two separate nightclub shootings and leaving the county without getting the greenlight from the courts. Both the judge and Brown’s probation officer had concerns the singer was more interested in his career than taking part in his community service and rehabilitation. The officer also noted whenever Brown attended events or performed, trouble seemed to follow in the form of a fight or shooting.

Brown’s probation officer recommended he serve time, but it appears he will avoid jail and instead finish up his community service. Brown notified his followers on IG about the latest development by stating in the caption:

I would first like to apologize to all the fans and people who have been supporters of me and all the music over the years. The beginning of the BTS tour has been moved to later dates now. The judge would not sign off on my travel to do the tour until I finish these last 100 hours of community service. I promise that I am busting my ass doing it everyday until it’s complete. This is the most disappointing news I’ve gotten in a while. Everything happens for a reason so I wanted to personally inform my fans. The show must go on. Out of 1000 hours I only have 100 left. I will work my ass off to complete it and I will be on that stage. Once again I’m sorry for the delay. I love yall! We will let yall know the dates that are changed. It’s not cancelled. Just moved around a couple weeks

