The Muppets Jam Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend,” and It’s GOLD

The Muppets rock.  Period.  They’ve always gotten down with the best musicians, including Prince, Cee-Lo, and the Beastie Boys.

But then this happened.  The Muppets, by way of Mylo the Cat (who is the mastermind behind the Muppets/Beasties mash-up), put their spin on Biz Markie’s hip-hop classic, “Just a Friend.”  You want this.  You need this in your life.

