The Muppets rock. Period. They’ve always gotten down with the best musicians, including Prince, Cee-Lo, and the Beastie Boys.

But then this happened. The Muppets, by way of Mylo the Cat (who is the mastermind behind the Muppets/Beasties mash-up), put their spin on Biz Markie’s hip-hop classic, “Just a Friend.” You want this. You need this in your life.

The Muppets Jam Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend,” and It’s GOLD was originally published on theurbandaily.com

