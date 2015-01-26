Gabrielle Union Explains Asking D Wade For A Prenup + Who She’d Cast To Play Her In ‘Bring It On’

There are some women out there who dream of marrying a baller as successful as Dwyane Wade, and the trophy wife perks that come along with being a “basketball wife,” but not Gabrielle Union. She’s got her own.

With the premiere of season 2 of “Being Mary Jane” on the horizon and wedding bells dragging behind the bumper on her Maybach, Gabby U opened up to Yahoo Style about asking her Miami Heat hubby for a prenup, recasting “Bring It On” and playing a “home wrecker.”

“For women in Hollywood, when they’re coupling, everything is about the brand. Everything is about latching on to a rising star, so you can kick your heels up. That’s never been my story, ever,” she said. “I make sure to let people know all of the hard work that’s gone into my career.”

She added,

“I want people to know the work that it took to get through UCLA, that I had student loans and worked. I was eating Top Ramen and lived well below my means. Now that it’s time to get married to a man who happens to play basketball and has done well for himself, I want to make it clear that I have in no way hitched my wagon to his star. I have my own wagon and star.”

We all know Gabby is gorgeous, talented and pretty much the girl next door everyone hopes to be, but she just took fierce to new levels.

When she isn’t being the ideal wife, she’s playing the perfect homewrecker…on “Being Mary Jane” that is.

“I think initially she is a home wrecker. He was dishonest. He started a relationship under false pretenses [by not telling her he was married], but I think she became a bit morally bankrupt on the way,” she explained about her character. “That narrative is important to tell, which is why I was all for the story line. It shows what happens and all of the people who are affected in an affair. I look at it as a morality tale.”

Gabby even touched on casting a “Bring It On” remake and guess who she thinks should play her…Keke Palmer. And in the Kirsten Dunst role? Dakota Fanning. And Selena Gomez in the Eliza Dushku bad-girl role.

Gabrielle Union Explains Asking D Wade For A Prenup + Who She’d Cast To Play Her In ‘Bring It On’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com