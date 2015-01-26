CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: Super Bowl Week!!!

Well here it is! Super Bowl week!! I can’t say I’m that excited about it, it’s not really a match up that I’d like to personally see, but you know what? It is what it is! The New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks. Russell vs. Tom….Sherman vs. Reveis….Blount vs. Lynch. It’s gonna be interesting to say the least, but it should be a pretty game (much better than last year!) SO of course we’ll be discussing more Super Bowl activities as the week continues….& guess what? I’m OUT!!!

