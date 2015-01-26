CLOSE
Black Music Is...
If You’re An 80’s Baby You’ll Love Alicia Keys’ Birthday Gift From Swizz Beatz

Keep A Child Alive's 11th Annual Black Ball - Arrivals

Swizz Beatz is going for the “Husband of the Year” award early, and he just might have won. The producer threw his wife Alicia Keys House Partyinspired birthday bash. The guest list included Kid N’ Play, Tisha Campbell-Martin, and AJ Johnson, who starred in the 1990 flick.

It was the first time the cast had reunited since the movie premiere, AJ Johnson told TMZ.

Other celebs like Carmelo Anthony and his wife Lala, and Oprah’s best friend Gayle King were also in attendance.

Alicia Keys , House Party , Swizz Beatz

Photos
