Despite a lack of named sources or corroborating legal documents, TMZ.com is reporting Lil Wayne will sue Cash Money Records co-founder Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams for breach of contract.

‘Now Wayne will ask a judge to declare him free of Cash Money and Birdman’s control,’ the tabloid news site reported. ‘Wayne says Birdman has violated their contract by withholding the release of his new album.’

While it’s common practice to pay an artist a recoupable advance against future royalties, TMZ’s unnamed sources claim Wayne has not received to be an $8 million royalty payment due to Cash Money not releasing Wayne’s Tha Carter V.

After tweeting his desire to leave the label due to their alleged refusal to release his album in December, Wayne took some verbal jabs at the label via his mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait 2.

‘All I got is Young Money, no more Cash n***a,’ Wayne rhymed on the song ‘Coco’ in regards to his Young Money imprint.

After Wayne resigned what was reported to be a four-album deal with Cash Money Records. He’s released one retail album—2013’s I Am Not A Human Being II—since the announcement of what Williams told MTV was ‘the biggest deal ever in urban music.’

TMZ Reports Lil Wayne Will Sue Birdman For $8 Million was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Omar Burgess Posted January 25, 2015

