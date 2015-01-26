CLOSE
Black Music Is...
41 Times The Simpsons Totally Nailed Black Celebs

pharrellIt’s no secret that Pharrell Williams had a spectacular 2014, thanks in large part to his hit single “Happy” and “G I R L,” his first solo album in eight years. He’s looking to start 2015 off strong with an upcoming album with Snoop Dogg and a guest spot on animated powerhouse The Simpsons. 

The Emmy Award-winning game-changing animated sitcom has welcomed many other black entertainers of all stripes over the course of its 25 year lifespan. From actors to athletes to musicians and public figures, here are 28 other famous figures who have visited Springfield at one point or another.

    

Michael Jackson (“Stark Raving Dad”)

simpsons-celebrity-appearances-michael-jackson__iphone_640

 

Magic Johnson (“Homer Defined”)

Magic_Johnson_en_los_Simpson

 

Ken Griffey Jr. (“Homer At The Bat”)

giphy

 

Darryl Strawberry (“Homer At The Bat”)

darryl-strawberry-simpsons

 

 Barry Whit(“Whacking Day”)

hqdefault

 

 James Brown (“Bart’s Inner Child”)

A9A63C547A6D96BD34E746EC75DA7C

 

Lionel Richie (“He Loves To Fly And He D’ohes”)

latest

 Halle Berry (“Angry Dad: The Movie”)

images-1

 

Lenny Kravitz (“How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”)

Lenny_Kravitz

 50 Cent (“Pranksta Rap”)

50cent2

 Ludacris (“You Kent Always Say What You Want”)

simpsons-celebrities-Ludacris

 

Cypress Hill (“Homerpalooza”)

cypress_hill_simpsons4

 

Don Cheadle (“Faith Off”)

tve3074-20000116-696

 Venus/Serena Williams (“Tennis The Menace”)

vlcsnap-2014-03-16-23h10m58s239

Joe Frazier (“Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?”)

Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?

Phil LaMarr (“Simpsorama”)

Unknown-8

Eartha Kitt (“Once Upon a Time In Springfield”)

tve9480-20100110-696

Gary Coleman (“The Grift of The Magi”)

tumblr_lz33pfjdWF1qg0rnuo1_500

Anika Noni Rose (“Gone Abie Gone”)

The-Simpsons-Season-24-Episode-4-Gone-Abie-Gone-5

Dennis Rodman (“Treehouse of Horror XVI”)

picture-11

Nichelle Nichols (“Simple Simpson”)

Nichelle_Nichols_character

Wanda Sykes (“What Animated Women Want”)

MV5BMjA0Mjc5NzkwMF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwOTQ1MTgzOQ@@._V1_SY317_CR175,0,214,317_AL_

Angela Bassett (“Stealing First Base”)

michelle-obama-and-lisa-simpson

Fantasia Barrino (“A Star Is Torn”)

Clarissa_Wellington_(First_Appearance)

Larry Holmes (“Helter Shelter”)

250px-Larry_Holmes

Sonny Rollins (“Whiskey Business”)

200px-Sonny_Rollins

 Little Richard (“Special Edna”)

lil-richard-e1314155501933

 

Lisa Leslie (“Pray Anything”)

250px-Lisa_Leslie

 

Mr. T (“Today I Am A Clown”)

Unknown-1

 

Lebron James (“Homer And Ned’s Hail Mary Pass”)

250px-LeBron_James

 Warren Sapp (“Homer And Ned’s Hail Mary Pass”)

simpsons6

 

Antonio Fargas (“Bart Has Two Mommies”)

4efa3411ab71d5e296871fe6123b1fcc

 

 Randy Jackson (“Judge Me Tender”)

american-idol-and-the-simpsons-gallery

 

J.B. Smoove (“Angry Dad: The Movie”)

Screen Shot 2015-01-23 at 8.21.09 AM

 

Al Roker (“Moonshine River”)

s24e1-5

 

Rashida Jones (“Changing Of The Guardian”)

250

Voice overs by:

James Earl Jones (“Treehouse of Horror I,” “Treehouse of Horror V”)

The Baha Men (“Thank God It’s Doomsday”)

Sir Mix-A-Lot (“Treehouse of Horror XVII”)

 

Dylan "CineMasai" Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast.

