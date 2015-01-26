41 Times The Simpsons Totally Nailed Black Celebs

It’s no secret that Pharrell Williams had a spectacular 2014, thanks in large part to his hit single “Happy” and “G I R L,” his first solo album in eight years. He’s looking to start 2015 off strong with an upcoming album with Snoop Dogg and a guest spot on animated powerhouse The Simpsons.

The Emmy Award-winning game-changing animated sitcom has welcomed many other black entertainers of all stripes over the course of its 25 year lifespan. From actors to athletes to musicians and public figures, here are 28 other famous figures who have visited Springfield at one point or another.

Michael Jackson (“Stark Raving Dad”)

Magic Johnson (“Homer Defined”)

Ken Griffey Jr. (“Homer At The Bat”)

Darryl Strawberry (“Homer At The Bat”)

Barry White (“Whacking Day”)

James Brown (“Bart’s Inner Child”)

Lionel Richie (“He Loves To Fly And He D’ohes”)

Halle Berry (“Angry Dad: The Movie”)

Lenny Kravitz (“How I Spent My Strummer Vacation”)

50 Cent (“Pranksta Rap”)

Ludacris (“You Kent Always Say What You Want”)

Cypress Hill (“Homerpalooza”)

Don Cheadle (“Faith Off”)

Venus/Serena Williams (“Tennis The Menace”)

Joe Frazier (“Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?”)

Phil LaMarr (“Simpsorama”)

Eartha Kitt (“Once Upon a Time In Springfield”)

Gary Coleman (“The Grift of The Magi”)

Anika Noni Rose (“Gone Abie Gone”)

Dennis Rodman (“Treehouse of Horror XVI”)

Nichelle Nichols (“Simple Simpson”)

Wanda Sykes (“What Animated Women Want”)

Angela Bassett (“Stealing First Base”)

Fantasia Barrino (“A Star Is Torn”)

Larry Holmes (“Helter Shelter”)

Sonny Rollins (“Whiskey Business”)

Little Richard (“Special Edna”)

Lisa Leslie (“Pray Anything”)

Mr. T (“Today I Am A Clown”)

Lebron James (“Homer And Ned’s Hail Mary Pass”)

Warren Sapp (“Homer And Ned’s Hail Mary Pass”)

Antonio Fargas (“Bart Has Two Mommies”)

Randy Jackson (“Judge Me Tender”)

J.B. Smoove (“Angry Dad: The Movie”)

Al Roker (“Moonshine River”)

Rashida Jones (“Changing Of The Guardian”)

Voice overs by:

James Earl Jones (“Treehouse of Horror I,” “Treehouse of Horror V”)

The Baha Men (“Thank God It’s Doomsday”)

Sir Mix-A-Lot (“Treehouse of Horror XVII”)

