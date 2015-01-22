CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: My Take On The New England Patriots ‘Deflate Gate!’

Man….the New England Patriots just can’t seem to stay out of the hot seat can they? First ‘Spy Gate’, & now playing with under inflated footballs??!? Well here’s my take on ‘Deflate Gate’. First of all, the NFL never should have let Quarterbacks have that kind of leverage to say how they want a ball to be. Everybody should play with a standard NFL issued ball inflated @ the standard inflate rate & that’s it. Period. Now the other thing is with a deflated ball, or over inflated ball, a softball, a dodge ball, WHATEVER ball, they STILL would have beat the Colts!! So there. In conclusion, just make everybody play with a standard issue/inflated ball…..the end. I’m OUT!!!

