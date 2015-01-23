Only True J Dilla Fans Will Appreciate This Awesome ‘Donuts’ Video

Revered hip-hop producer James “J Dilla” Dewitt crafted a mash-up master class with his final instrumental record Donuts. Released just three days before his death in 2006, Donuts exists today as a musical Rosetta Stone, bridging the gap between R&B, soul, and hip-hop in unique and captivating ways that denote it as a modern classic among beat-heads the world over.

A Dilla fan saw exactly that, and put together a 44-minute-long video collage set to Donuts. The tribute culls archival footage that echo the sentiments of the sampled songs and even a few clips of Dilla himself, including what would become the cover photo for the iconic album.

The short film opens with the opening segment of both music and video from “The New Style” by The Beastie Boys, which is used throughout the initial set of songs. The section dedicated to the song “Glazed” features clips from such animated movies as The Aristocats and The Triplets of Belleville, but even that doesn’t beat the Oompa Loompas from Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory marching to the beat of “Gobstopper.”

Those are some of the more obscure cuts, but there are tons of references from all across the spectrum peppered throughout this meticulous video tribute. Check it out below.

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

CineMasai Posted January 23, 2015

