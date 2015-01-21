Charlotte No. 4, Raleigh No. 2, Cities For Black Economic Success

Raleigh ranked No. 2 among cities where African-Americans are doing best economically, according to Forbes magazine. Charlotte tied with Baltimore at No. 4. Atlanta lead the list and Washington, D.C. was ranked third. The magazine analyzed home ownership, entrepreneurship (measured by the self-employment rate) and median household income in compiling the list of 10 cities.

There remains a huge gap in the earnings compiled by Black and Whites in the country, with the average median income of a Black household resting at $34, 598. The Black unemployment rate sits at 10.4 percent, double that of unemployed Whites, according to reports issued last December. Despite those grim numbers, several major cities across the nation have seen a resurgence among Black workers and thus places a positive spin on the economic future of that demographic.

Tonya Jameson Posted January 21, 2015

