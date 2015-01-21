Mad Mates: Juelz Santana & Kimbella Get Into Twitter Tiff

Juelz Santana and his girlfriend Kimbella Vanderhee’s romance appears to be on the rocks once again and it is playing out on social media. The Dipset rapper and the former Love & Hip Hop star were all smiles last week when they both attended Kimbella’s BFF Yandy Smith’s baby shower but now their relationship has turned sour. Last night, Santana posted a cryptic remark on Twitter that set the entire chain of events into motion. Santana tweeted:

Don't let No Women Cripple U Into Being the Person They What U 2 Be 💯✔️ — Juelz Santana (@thejuelzsantana) January 20, 2015

Minutes later Kimbella fired back to Santana remarking:

@thejuelzsantana A "Man" gets up & gets it regardless no women is powerful enough to stop a mans bread! Excuses!! — Kimbella (@kimbellasworld) January 20, 2015

Santana sarcastically responded to Kimbella’s dig at a man being about his business (which he’s since deleted) saying:

Ok kiddies, time for separate corners… Kimbella wasn’t done with the father of her two of her three kids (she has a child from a previous relationship), and put Santana on blast via Instagram. Kimbella quipped with the caption:

I’m hearing a lot of assumptions.. Just making things clear!

Kimbella followed up with her “clarification” by making another post hinting at the problems in her relationship. According to Kimbella: And I ain’t no Bow Down chick!! #SettingStandards #GetWitIt

We’re all about a strong woman, but girl couldn’t you flex your muscles off social media?

