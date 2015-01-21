CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Stream Nicki Minaj's 'My Time Again' Documentary Online

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj previewed her MTV documentary My Time Again, and now the film is available to stream.

“I haven’t gotten to where I want to be yet,” she says as the film kicks off. “I’ve accomplished a lot of things, thank God.”

The doc also takes a look at her latest album, The Pinkprint

“I didn’t know that this album would entail such an emotional roller coaster,” Minaj adds in the clip. “No one could prepare for this business. Until you are in it, you really can’t wrap your brain around it.”

Watch the full movie below.

Stream Nicki Minaj’s ‘My Time Again’ Documentary Online was originally published on theurbandaily.com

My Time Again , nicki minaj

Photos
