Eddie O BLOG: CFB Championship Tonight! Ohio State vs. Oregon!!!

Finally…..the College Football National Championship goes down TONIGHT (actually, in about another hour & thirty minutes)! The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Oregon Ducks!! Jones vs. Mariotta!! I have waited for this for a LONG time, because now we will finally have a definitive champion!! Not some organization rating teams & their schedules to find out who is the best. I’m also a strong believer that it’s only gonna get better in the future as they expand the playoff! As for tonight though, I’m just gonna say….may the best team win!! Aight ya’ll, I have to get out of here! I gotta game to catch….I’m OUT!!!

