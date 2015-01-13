French Montana has worked with several stars in the music industry, but there are a couple of acts that he’s hoping to collaborate with soon.

“I would love to work with Coldplay, Taylor Swift,” he said in a recent XXL article. “I’m trying to see who else. You know, Max B again.”

Beyond revealing collaboration hopes, Montana also discussed lessons he’s learned thanks to dating Khloe Kardashian.

“What I learned about relationships on this side is that they last longer when nobody knows your business,” he said. “I’m very private when it comes to me and Khloe. Khloe is an amazing person, one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”

French even had a metaphor to describe relationships in the public eye.

“It’s like a boat,” he explained. “It’s like you gotta have your own boat. The boat’s gonna sink if water gets in it from the outside, but as long as you keep your boat afloat with the people that’s in it, you’ll get to your ultimate destination. Whether that’s getting married or whatever. As far as getting people in your business and all the he-said-she-said, soon people start to twist your words and before you even get a chance to explain yourself it’s already over.”

Montana has Mac & Cheese 4: The Appetizer out now and is readying the Mac & Cheese album, as well.

French Montana Wants To Collaborate With Taylor Swift, Addresses Khloe Kardashian Dating Lessons was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted January 13, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: