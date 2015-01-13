Adrian Broner Apologizes To Jay Z & Rihanna For Interview Slamming

Adrian Broner has apologized to Jay Z and Rihanna after slighting the two stars in a recent interview.

“You never invite another man to another man’s private parts,” Broner said in his apologetic video released through TMZ. “That’s just ridiculous. I was caught up in a moment. I want to apologize Jay for that. I’m a man at the end of the day and I’m wrong.”

Broner also apologized to Rihanna in the clip.

“I never should have said ‘Forget Rihanna,’” he continued. “I said it in a more explicit way, but I just want to say I’m wrong to the public.”

Broner says he received a lot of feedback about the interview and that his “big homie” called him to explain why it wasn’t right to disrespect Jay Z and Rihanna.

“I can admit when I’m wrong,” Broner added.

Broner’s original video can be seen below. In the clip, Broner says he rejected a Roc Nation Sports deal. He moves on to disrespect Jay Z and Rihanna.

