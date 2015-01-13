CNN Being Sued For Defamation

Mark Burk, ex-boyfriend of Cosby accuser Beverly Johnson, is suing CNN for $19 million in a defamation case.

Beverly Johnson was the focal point of a CNN special feature on the accusations against Bill Cosby. The lawyer for Cosby insisted that CNN interview Mark Burk, since he was Johnson’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged sexual misconduct.

Burk insisted that Johnson never mentioned anything about sexual misconduct during the time they dated, actually she gave Bill Cosby nothing but high praise.

CNN sent a letter to Cosby’s lawyer claiming Burk was a criminal with an axe to grind, and refused to air his side of the story. A copy of that same letter was sent to TMZ.

This story is developing…..

