Five Shot During Chris Brown Club Appearance

Five shooting victims sustained various injuries Sunday morning after shots were fired at a San Jose, California nightclub hosting Chris Brown’s ‘Capricorn Bash’ birthday party. According to published reports, the peaceful event at San Jose’s Fiesta nightclub turned violent at roughly 1:20 a.m., as Brown was singing his hit single ‘Loyal.’ Various Vine and Instagram clips posted online show the 25-year-old Brown reacting and being rushed away to safety as shots were fired.

According to a report obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, four victims who sustained injuries to their arms and legs were taken to local hospitals. A fifth victim was later admitted separately.

In August of 2014, Brown was also present during a shooting at a pre-party to the MTV Video Music Awards at Hollywood club 1 Oak. At least two bystanders were shot during what authorities believed was an attempt on the life of former Death Row Records executive, Marion ‘Suge’ Knight.

The victims of Sunday’s shootings have had their names withheld by authorities but are expected to survive. Brown reportedly tweeted, ‘I’m 100’ to indicate he didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting. Video of the Brown’s reaction to the shooting can be seen below.

Posted January 11, 2015

