Preview Nicki Minaj’s MTV Documentary “My Time Again”

Nicki Minaj has been in films and has released a short movie to accompany her latest album, The Pinkprint. Now, the MC has a new movie on the way with Nicki Minaj: My Time Again.

The new project is a documentary by MTV, one that appears to follow Minaj through much of 2014. A trailer for the film was released, which showcases some of the obstacles the star faced over the last year.

“I didn’t know that this album would entail such an emotional roller coaster,” Minaj says in the trailer. “No one could prepare for this business. Until you are in it, you really can’t wrap your brain around it.”

Minaj appears to deal with a break-up, award show malfunctions and a busy schedule in the doc, but it also showcases some highlights.

“When I’m faced with crazy adversities, I turn on a switch that I don’t even know I have sometimes,” she adds in the clip.

Nicki Minaj: My Time Again is set to air on MTV Sunday, January 18.

To view more of the trailer, check the video below.

andreswrites Posted January 11, 2015

