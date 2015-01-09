Sevyn Streeter is finally confirming her relationship status with rapper B.oB. Sevyn had followers on Instagram guessing whether or not she and B.o.B were just good friends or more after she posted a picture of the pair looking quite cozy. Sevyn had eyebrows raised when she uploaded a photo with the caption:

#MCM @bobatl I found you, crowned you, turned you on…..So you know, I got what you want…. Let’s be undeniable….Here’s to 2015 Bobby #ThrowDisBack #EggplantEeeerrday #BandzAmakeMeDance #DontKillTheFun #DKTF

Not leaving Sevyn hanging, B.o.B shared the same sentiment about the singer by uploading a picture of his own with the caption:

the way she hit the hi-note we all gon have grammys #7grammys #myfavnumber #wce

MUST READ: Seven Things We Didn’t Know About Sevyn Streeter

This week, Sevyn came clean to her good friend The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee about her romance with the Atlanta rapper. According to Sevyn:

I just wanted to live my life, and we’re taking it a day at a time. I’m just having a good time. I’m living my life. I’m not trying to kill the fun. That’s just my whole vibe this year. I’m just trying to have a good time and we have a good time together. We’re taking it a day at a time and we enjoy each other.

Sweet.

RELATED STORIES:

The 5 Star Treatment With Sevyn Streeter: ‘I Could Work On Being More Confident’

Jodeci Returns To Combat Domestic Violence With New Single ‘Nobody Wins’ Feat. B.o.B.

Jodeci Returns To Combat Domestic Violence With New Single ‘Nobody Wins’ Feat. B.o.B.

Sevyn Streeter Dishes On Her Relationship With B.o.B was originally published on hellobeautiful.com