Why People Think Beyonce Is Really Pregnant Again [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea reports what seems like once a week that Beyonce is pregnant with her second child. But there might actually be some truth to it this time (we know, you’ve heard that before, too). Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out why people seriously believe it’s truth to the story that has been going on for months!

Why People Think Beyonce Is Really Pregnant Again [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

